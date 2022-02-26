Pakistan records steep drop in COVID-19 active cases

Two children wearing masks ride a motorcycle with their parents. Photo: site: Geo.tv

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan continue to plummet as the graph showed a steep drop – from 105,675 cases reported on February 1 to 37, 212 on February 26 (today) – the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed Saturday morning.

The daily case count drops Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio to 2.75%.



However, 14 more people lost their lives to the deadly virus, which placed the number of total deaths since the pandemic at 30,153.

As per today's stats, 1,207 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours when the national COVID-19 body conducted 53,625 diagnostic tests countrywide. The new cases took Pakistan's overall case count above 1,507,657.







Moreover, 25,313 people recovered from the infection, with 1117 COVID-19 patients shifted to the critical care unit during the last 24 hours.

NCOC lifts COVID-19 restrictions in three cities

The NCOC on Tuesday relaxed some of the general curbs enforced in the country, irrespective of the city-wise coronavirus positivity rates, after witnessing a decreasing trend of coronavirus countrywide.

Moreover, the forum also agreed to remove Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar from the list of cities/districts where it earlier had decided to keep restrictions in place.

The forum, last week, had issued a list of six cities/districts where the COVID-19 positivity was higher than 10%, saying that the already enforced restrictions will remain in place there.

The cities/districts still having COVID-19 positivity higher than 10% are Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Mardan.