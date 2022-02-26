Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'can get back together' a week after breakup

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are in talks for reconciliation.

After US Weekly reported the couple had broken up, the NFL star turned to his Instagram and penned a loved-up note for fiance Woodley, thanking her for always supporting him.

The duo was later spotted grabbing breakfast together, leaving fans perplexed of their relationship dynamic.

“Things are different now, but they were definitely over,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

The insider adds that the couple is “talking things through and trying to keep things private,” but even after calling it quits, “their love for each other never went away.”

“No one, including them, knows what the future holds — they can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be,” the source says. “That’s up to them to figure out.”



Rodgers and Woodley confirmed their engagement in February 2021.

