Piers Morgan dubs Joe Biden 'shameful' for laughing during Ukrain press conference

Piers Morgan is furious and US President Joe Biden for 'laughing' during Ukraine press conference.

Turning to his Twitter, a furious Piers pointed out the 'gravity' of the situation going in the world and mocked Biden for smirking many time in between the meeting.

"Biden just laughed several times during his Ukraine press conference. What the [expletive] is he finding so funny? Does he not realise the gravity of this situation? Does he not care that so many innocent people are being murdered? What a horribly inappropriate and shameful moment," wrote The Sun columnist.



Piers later shared a photo showing US President laughing while standing on a podium.

He added: "The smirking President of the United States, hours after Russia starts war in Ukraine. Unbelievable.”

A social media user hit back at Piers: "That’s really out-of-context, but you knew that already. Maybe he should come out in tears instead, or lit off his a** on decongestant? What exactly do you want here?.



Piers responded: "I want a lack of smirking which shouldn’t be too much to ask when a US President is talking about war. And you lot would be the first to hammer Trump if he’d done it, so stop being so hypocritical."



Another supported Biden, saying: "He’s smirking at a question from the media, not during his remarks."

"He smirked every time about 100 people all asked questions at once, nothing more to it," added another.

"The end of the press conference was chaos, people just shouting questions at him. He was laughing occasionally at not being able to answer one person at a time. Everything else was precise and damning. Brilliantly selective again from you," one pointed out.

Some rose in support of Piers: "Why was he laughing" while another added, "With you here Piers."