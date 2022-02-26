PPP to launch 'democratic attack' against government: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press conference alongside party leaders (not seen in the picture) in Karachi, on February 26, 2022. — YouTube

PPP ready to "sacrifice" PM's seat for PML-N, says Bilawal.

He says no need for long march if PM Imran resigns himself.

People of Sindh will respond to PTI's protest, he says.

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday that his party has decided to launch a "democratic attack" against the government and urged the other Opposition parties to adopt a unified stance of ousting the incumbent PTI-led administration.

In a press conference alongside party leaders in the port city, the PPP chairman ruled out opting for undemocratic tactics to achieve the goal of dismissing the government.

Bilawal also advised PTI's allies, especially the MQM-P, to join hands with the anti-government movement as the PPP is all set to begin its "awami march" tomorrow — from Karachi to Islamabad.

"However, if Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to resign voluntarily, then there won't be a need to hold the long march," Bilawal said.

'PML-N can have PM's seat'

Talking about the strategy after the government is ousted, Bilawal said in a democracy, anyone having the majority can decide who becomes the next prime minister.

"PML-N clearly has the majority; PPP and other Opposition parties are ready to sacrifice the prime minister's seat for them," the PPP chairman said, stressing the major stakeholder should announce its candidate for the office.

"We plan on not repeating the mistakes we did in the past," he added.

PPP has no threats from a group of ‘political orphans’

Speaking about PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March, Bilawal said that the PTI leaders say that they have come out for the rights of the people of the province and hence, kick-started their march from Ghotki; however, they are the ones who did not give the farmers their due share of urea.

“The people of Sindh will respond accordingly,” he said.

Terming the march as a “political circus” he said that PPP has no threat from “a group of political orphans” gathered in Sindh.