 
world
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
AFP

Plane with 14 people on board crashes in Comoros

By
AFP

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Plane with 14 people on board crashes in Comoros

MORONI: Rescuers in Comoros on Saturday scrambled to find survivors and the wreckage of a plane carrying 14 people that crashed in the Indian Ocean archipelago on Saturday.

Airline AB Aviation said its small Cessna plane disappeared from the radar about 2.5 kilometres (1.6 miles) from its destination during its flight between the capital Moroni and the city of Fomboni on the island of Moheli.

"Search operations... have begun to find the aircraft's debris in the coastal area of Djoiezi confirming the crash," the Comorian transport ministry said in a statement.

The Comorian government said the 12 passengers were Comorian and that the two pilots were Tanzanian.

The authorities said fishing boats and at least one speedboat rapidly deployed towards the position where the plane's signal was lost.

Support is being offered to the affected families on Moheli and Moroni's island of Grande Comore.

More From World:

Search underway for missing Indonesians as boat capsizes off Malaysia, killing 11

Search underway for missing Indonesians as boat capsizes off Malaysia, killing 11
Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

Afghan universities reopen, but few women return
Ukraine conflict: India’s Russia stance perturbs US

Ukraine conflict: India’s Russia stance perturbs US
Biden nominates first Black woman to Supreme Court

Biden nominates first Black woman to Supreme Court
Watch: Ukrainian father bids emotional farewell to daughter

Watch: Ukrainian father bids emotional farewell to daughter

World COVID-19 cases continue retreat, except in Asia

World COVID-19 cases continue retreat, except in Asia
Even war cannot come in the way of love: Couple marries in Kyiv's monastery amid air raid sirens

Even war cannot come in the way of love: Couple marries in Kyiv's monastery amid air raid sirens
New study shows what human body experiences right before death

New study shows what human body experiences right before death
Ukraine-Russia latest updates: Loud blasts heard in east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - witness

Ukraine-Russia latest updates: Loud blasts heard in east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - witness
Ukraine crisis: Meta takes measures to limit hate speech, violent content

Ukraine crisis: Meta takes measures to limit hate speech, violent content

Ukraine's president vows to stay put as Russian troops approach

Ukraine's president vows to stay put as Russian troops approach
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What you need to know right now

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What you need to know right now

Latest

view all