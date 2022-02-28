 
health
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan's death count drops to lowest since Jan 20

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Paramedics dressed in Personal Protective Equipment carry a body on a stretcher inside a graveyard. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Paramedics dressed in Personal Protective Equipment carry a body on a stretcher inside a graveyard. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Only 5 COVID-19 deaths and 856 infections surface in last 24 hours in Pakistan.
  • New cases push Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio to 2.56% and overall case count to 1,509,360.
  • 1,756 infected people recover overnight, further lowering active coronavirus case count to 35,898.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily COVID-19 death count dropped to the lowest since January 20 amid a continuous decline in the coronavirus numbers' graph as only five deaths were reported in a single day, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Monday morning.

The country reported the same number of deaths on January 20. 

As per today's statistics, 856 new coronavirus infections were detected after 33,357 diagnostic tests were conducted by the national COVID-19 body during the last 24 hours.

The new cases pushed the country's COVID-19 positivity ratio to 2.56% and overall case count to 1,509,360. Moreover, Pakistan's total death count rose to 30,178 with the new deaths reported today.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the country was further lowered to 35,898 as 1,756 people infected with the virus recovered. However, 1,052 patients are still in critical care units.

More From Health:

Govt to announce reduction in POL, energy prices soon: Pervez Khattak

Govt to announce reduction in POL, energy prices soon: Pervez Khattak
FM Qureshi underscores 'de-escalation' in conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba

FM Qureshi underscores 'de-escalation' in conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba
'Baap ki party': Little girl reenacts pawri horahi hai in latest viral video

'Baap ki party': Little girl reenacts pawri horahi hai in latest viral video
'Now, there is no safe place in Ukraine', says Pakistani mission in its 'fact sheet'

'Now, there is no safe place in Ukraine', says Pakistani mission in its 'fact sheet'
Opposition parties have reached deadlock on no-trust move: Sheikh Rasheed

Opposition parties have reached deadlock on no-trust move: Sheikh Rasheed
Resolute and unwavering in commitment to security in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Resolute and unwavering in commitment to security in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress till PTI is in power: Bilawal

Neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress till PTI is in power: Bilawal
Nation’s resolve, operational preparedness defines success in adversity: DG ISPR

Nation’s resolve, operational preparedness defines success in adversity: DG ISPR
Daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest in Pakistan since January 4

Daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest in Pakistan since January 4
PM Imran Khan likely to address nation soon on effects of global inflation

PM Imran Khan likely to address nation soon on effects of global inflation
Syeda Tuba Anwar breaks silence over marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat

Syeda Tuba Anwar breaks silence over marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat
BNP leader Akhtar Mengal backing no-confidence motion: Shahbaz Sharif

BNP leader Akhtar Mengal backing no-confidence motion: Shahbaz Sharif

Latest

view all