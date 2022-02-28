Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan's death count drops to lowest since Jan 20

Paramedics dressed in Personal Protective Equipment carry a body on a stretcher inside a graveyard. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Only 5 COVID-19 deaths and 856 infections surface in last 24 hours in Pakistan.

New cases push Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio to 2.56% and overall case count to 1,509,360.

1,756 infected people recover overnight, further lowering active coronavirus case count to 35,898.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily COVID-19 death count dropped to the lowest since January 20 amid a continuous decline in the coronavirus numbers' graph as only five deaths were reported in a single day, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Monday morning.



The country reported the same number of deaths on January 20.

As per today's statistics, 856 new coronavirus infections were detected after 33,357 diagnostic tests were conducted by the national COVID-19 body during the last 24 hours.

The new cases pushed the country's COVID-19 positivity ratio to 2.56% and overall case count to 1,509,360. Moreover, Pakistan's total death count rose to 30,178 with the new deaths reported today.



Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the country was further lowered to 35,898 as 1,756 people infected with the virus recovered. However, 1,052 patients are still in critical care units.