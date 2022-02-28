 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Experts analyze Brad Pitt’s chances of winning lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Experts analyze Brad Pitt’s chances of winning lawsuit against Angelina Jolie
Experts analyze Brad Pitt’s chances of winning lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

Famed legal experts address the possibility of Brad Pitt winning his lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

This analysis has been presented by certified family law attorney, David Glass.

He made the admissions while speaking to Fox News Digital about the possibility and was quoted saying, "The fact that she sought his consent in 2017, and then in 2021 was negotiating directly with him is helpful to Brad’s case."

"Angelina’s attorneys have been focusing on the fact that Brad released his lawsuit to the press before serving her, and/or have been focusing on the fact that Brad never said ‘Don’t sell your share of the winery.’

“Both of those things, to me, point to the weakness of Angelina’s position,” he went on to admit.

"If she had a right to sell her half of the property without Brad’s consent, why wouldn’t her lawyers just say that now? Why do the ‘weak argument’ of complaining about using the press – which, by the way, Angelina’s attorneys have been doing for several years already."

"The law of community property requires ‘consent’ of the spouse … it does not require the spouse to say, ‘Don’t sell that’."

Before concluding he also accused Jolie’s lawyers of trying to ‘change the law’ and said, "Angelina’s attorneys are trying to turn around the law … that ultimately won’t work, but might sway public opinion in the short run."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million

Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million
Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses ‘racist backlash’

Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses ‘racist backlash’
'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gets emotional while receiving first SAG award

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gets emotional while receiving first SAG award

SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners

SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners
Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics

Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics
Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones leaked

Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones leaked
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards
Drum and bass pioneer MC Skibadee passes away at 54, family confirms

Drum and bass pioneer MC Skibadee passes away at 54, family confirms
Will Smith gets appreciation from Denzel Washington after winning SAG award for best actor

Will Smith gets appreciation from Denzel Washington after winning SAG award for best actor
Princess Diana beats Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton as most beautiful royal of all time

Princess Diana beats Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton as most beautiful royal of all time
BLACKPINK's Rosé diagnosed with Covid-19, cancels overseas schedules

BLACKPINK's Rosé diagnosed with Covid-19, cancels overseas schedules
Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari ‘don’t follow rules’

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari ‘don’t follow rules’

Latest

view all