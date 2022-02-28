 
Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything

Peaky Blinders actor Tom Hardy, who helms the role of Alfie Solomons in the much-loved series, once admitted that she ruined everything because of his drugs consumption.

The 44-year-old actor had turned towards rehab in 2003 to receive help and became sober at the age of 25.

During his conversation with Mirror in 2017, the Mad Max actor opened up, “If I had four pints of lager and half a bottle of vodka I could turn this room into an absolute (expletive) nightmare in about three minutes.

“I could destroy everything in my life I have worked so hard for,” he shared.

“It's the suburbs, the life is so privileged and peaceful and so bloody dull, it gives you the instinctive desire to want to (expletive) everything up,” he noted.

Looking back on his ‘self-harming’ despite having a ‘privileged’ childhood, Hardy said, “I got arrested at 15 for joyriding in a stolen Mercedes. And for good measure there was a gun in the car," he revealed.

“I just had to endanger myself - it was a kind of self-harming," he added.

