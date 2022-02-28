Groom rejected by bride on wedding day for being bald

Representational image. — Pinterest

ETAWAH: An Indian bride has refused to marry a man after he turned out to be bald — and that too on their wedding day.

The incident took place earlier this week in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah when the bride found that the groom was wearing a wig on their reception, Times of India reported.



As the garland exchange ceremony was taking place, the woman noticed how the groom was extra cautious and repeatedly adjusted his traditional headgear.

Upon inquiring, she learned that the groom was bald and was wearing a wig. The revelation shocked the bride, so much so that she passed out on the stage.

After regaining consciousness, the woman said she would not marry the groom. Despite her family's persuasion, the woman did not deter and stood with her decision.

The groom, Ajay Kumar, was left shell-shocked and returned home without getting married.