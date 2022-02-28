 
Monday Feb 28 2022
Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Meghan Markle, who left royal family and moved to the US in 2020, had an 'extraordinary' meeting with Queen Elizabeth before her and Prince Harry’s bombshell decision to step back as senior working royals.

The fallout and subsequent events were discussed in a Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy’ on Sunday, in which royal experts shed light on Megxit.

 Royal commentator Ashely Pearson, in the show, shared her knowledge about first meeting Meghan had with Harry’s grandmother.

The expert claimed: “The meeting went extremely well. It actually ran over, which is an extraordinary thing for the way the Queen keeps her schedule."

“Meghan was warmly welcomed. Here she is – articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, elegant — what is not to like?”

The Duchess gave her own account of this meeting in the Oprah interview, revealing she had met the Queen at Royal Lodge. 

Meghan added she and Harry were going for lunch there and were joined by the Queen, who had been giving a church service in Windsor nearby. 

Meghan told the US TV host: “I thought genuinely that’s what happens outside, that was part of the fanfare, I didn’t think that’s what happens inside.”

Ashely Pearson also gave on her own take on Meghan and Charles’ meeting, saying: “Charles famously adored Meghan. That first meeting went extraordinarily well.” 

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle was welcomed “as a daughter” when she met Charles, according to the commentator.

