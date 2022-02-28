 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Licht to replace Jeff Zucker as new CNN chief

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Chris Licht was appointed Monday as the new head of CNN
Chris Licht was appointed Monday as the new head of CNN

Chris Licht, most recently Stephen Colbert’s top producer at CBS, was appointed Monday as the new head of CNN, where he’s expected to take over in May, reported The Associated Press.

Licht’s expected appointment to replace Jeff Zucker as chief of CNN was widely reported over the weekend.

Before moving into late-night TV, Licht was the chief executive behind the CBS This Morning news program and Morning Joe on MSNBC.

The appointment was made by David Zaslav, Discovery CEO, who is expected to take over the merged company when Discovery’s acquisition of CNN parent WarnerMedia is approved this spring.

Zaslav called Licht a “dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person.”

He said Licht is “a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organization stronger, more innovative and more cohesive.”

Zucker was forced out earlier this month, after admitting that he had violated corporate rules by not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive, Allison Gollust. Gollust later exited the company, too.

Licht, in a statement, promised to uphold and build upon CNN’s legacy.

“I am looking forward to returning to my journalism roots,” he said. - AP

More From Entertainment:

Noted music conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by management over Putin ties

Noted music conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by management over Putin ties
Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court
Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'

Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'
Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public

Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public
Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’

Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’
Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report

Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report
Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit

Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit
Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19

Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19
Kate Winslet misses SAG Awards ceremony for unknown reason, says she's 'heartbroken'

Kate Winslet misses SAG Awards ceremony for unknown reason, says she's 'heartbroken'
Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’

Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’

Latest

view all