Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Elon Musk declares SpaceX will save ISS after Russia threat

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Elon Musk says SpaceX holds the capacity to save the International Space Station after Roscosmos Director-General Dimitry Rogozin threatened security.

In his recent tweet, Dimitry warned that the world needs Russian technology to prevent the ISS from crashing down onto Earth. The statement came in response to the on-going economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

Dimitry Rogozin warned if no cooperation is extended, nothing can ISS from crashing down onto the US or Europe, The Sun reports.

“If you block co-operation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States and Europe?” Rogozin tweeted on Friday.

The tweet was instantly responded by Musk, who shared a photo of SpaceX logo, hinting he can save the ISS from crashing. 

A Twitter user  then asked the billionaire if SpaceX would keep the ISS from falling onto Earth, Musk replied: “Yes.”

In another photo, fans could spot the ISS without the Russian segment and a SpaceX Dragon attached instead.

“Good thread,” Musk lauded.

