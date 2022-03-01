Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week: pics

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber headlined the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week while Gigi Hadid dropped jaws with her stylish-gown.

The Kardashians star dropped jaws in a bustier black mini dress which had ‘Little Black Dress’ written across the side.

Jenner’s look was completed with a black cap with horns and matching gloves while she stole the spotlight in black leather boots.



Hadid, on the other hand, donned a white dramatic off-shoulder gown which featured a long train and puffy sleeves.

Gerber sported a yellow printed tee, paired with dark grey skirt as its huge puff wowed fashion admirers.



Moreover, mother of Khai also walked on the runway in a navy jacket with a black and blue long layered skirt.





