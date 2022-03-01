 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement 

The Kardashians' new trailer unveiled Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner's reaction to Travis Barker’s swoon-worthy proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in October.

In the latest teaser of Hulu show, set to premiere on April 14, the sisters can be seen gleaming with happiness to hear about the couple's engagement.

2021 have been eventful for the family including Kim’s filing for divorce with Kanye West, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul announcing her pregnancy and then welcoming her son Wolf Webster.

Khloe was also cheated on by Triston Thompson who father Maralee Nichols' baby during his relationship with the Good American founder.

