Watch: Steve Smith drools over BBQ lamb chops in Pakistan

Apart from intense training sessions for the upcoming Test series, Australian cricket team players are also enjoying Pakistani cuisine and sharing their experiences with fans on social media.



Steve Smith, Australia's star batsman, could be seen drooling over barbecued lamb chops at a Pakistani restaurant in a recent video shared on his Instagram account.

"What's on the grill?" Smith asks the man in the video who can be seen preparing food at what appears to be an outdoor barbecue restaurant.



"Lamb chops," the man says, after which Smith can be heard expressing eagerness to try the sumptuous lamb chops.

Steve Smith, according to The News, has a special liking for Pakistani BBQ, and has stated that he thoroughly enjoyed Monday night's dinner.

"Last night's barbecue was fantastic. We were served a variety of barbeque dishes, which we greatly enjoyed," the publication reported him as saying



To please their taste buds, the Australian team was treated to an outside BBQ, including lamb chops, kabab, chicken and fish tikka, salad, and walnut halwa as a dessert dish, The News reported.

"Since our arrival, the hospitality has been incredible. We're having a great time in Islamabad. So far, the food has been excellent " Smith stated.

Pak vs Aus Test Schedule

March 4-8 — First Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16 — Second Test, Karachi

March 21-25 — Third Test, Lahore

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia squad

Cricket Australia have already announced an 18-member Test squad.

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.