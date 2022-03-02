Britney Spears justifies controversial photos sans clothes: 'Free WOMAN'

Britney Spears is nourishing the rebel inside her after her controversial social media post.

The 40-year-old showed off skin in French Polynesia during a mini-vacation with Sam Asghari.

"Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN !!!!!" she began in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT …. SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE … LET’S TALK MAKEUP !!!!!" asserted Britney.

"I’ve always been a frugal buyer …. If its absolutely amazing I will spend money on it but the way I was raised I’ve always been very conscious with what I spend !!!! I just realized TODAY … TUESDAY, MARCH 1 … the only makeup I used to wear was @chanelofficial !!!! I REALLY LIKE THIS BIG LETTER THING !!!" adds Britney, as she got carried away with her all-caps note.

"ANYWAYS …. LAST NIGHT I BOUGHT MY MAKEUP AND I’M EXCITED BECAUSE IN THE PIC ABOVE I’M WEARING ONLY CHANEL MAKEUP !!!!" she credited the brand.

Before concluding her post, Britney praised Chanel for giving her confidence and making her feel beautiful.

"ANYWAYS … I’m sure there are a lot of other brands that can do the trick but I remember this one made me feel absolutely beautiful !!!! To the makeup artist who gave it to me … THANK YOU," she concluded.

