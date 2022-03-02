 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz feel ‘intimidated’ about audience reaction to 'The Batman'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz feel ‘intimidated’ about audience reaction to The Batman
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz feel ‘intimidated’ about audience reaction to The Batman

Robert Pattison and Zoe Kravitz revealed they feel excited yet scared for the audience reactions to their latest release The Batman.

In an interview with Reuters, Zoe who plays the iconic role of the cat-woman aka Selina Kyle, expressed her nervousness about the viewers’ responses.

The High Infidelity star said, “I feel scared and very excited at the same time but definitely intimidated.”

Playing the role of the dark knight – the Batman, Robert added, “Hopefully it will go down well. I wish we did press after the movie came out. It would be so much easier.”

Throwing light on his experience with the Batman costume and his slimmer pointy-eared mask, the Tenet star revealed that he couldn’t hear anything in the batman mask.

“I couldn’t hear anything. I also had an earpiece in which I was having direction through... occasionally they’d leave on every single person’s walkie-talkie on the entire set and I couldn’t get it out myself so I’d be literally listening to every single thing that’s happening,” the 35-year-old actor said.

He went on saying, “Sometimes (Reeves would) leave the mic on and you could hear, if it was a tense scene, his breathing would accelerate.”

The Batman has been receiving positive reviews so far after its premiere. The theatrical release of the film is scheduled for 4th March 2022.


More From Entertainment:

'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling, fans speculate engagement

'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling, fans speculate engagement

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game
Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday
Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’

Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video
Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz

Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz
Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration

Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol
BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday
The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19

The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19
Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house

Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house

Latest

view all