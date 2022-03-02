What was Erin Holland's favourite PSL 7 look on herself?

Just a day after Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland left Pakistan following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition in Karachi and Lahore, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram saying she missed being styled by Pakistani cricket commentator Zainab Abbas.

In the picture, she was wearing an ethnic white outfit with traditional black embroidery and wrote, "Already missing being styled by @zabbasofficial."

Erin thanked Abbas a number of times for styling her in several Pakistani outfits throughout the PSL.

Erin remarked that the style seen in the image is her favourite of all the PSL 7 ensembles.

"I think this one is definitely one of my faves Look all @thepsl," she said.

Erin shared her PSL 7 experience with fans on Instagram and garnered a lot of attention from Pakistani cricket enthusiasts due to her stunning appearance throughout the PSL 7.

