 
sports
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi sets eyes on buying famous Football club “Chelsea”

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Photo —AFP
Photo —AFP

  • Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich has decided put his club on sale.
  • Afridi’s team held a meeting (Wednesday) with a sports and legal agency in the UK.
  • Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi could face a tough competition with Swiss billionaire. 

Well-known Pakistani businessman and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has now set his eyes on stepping into the world of football.

According to the Khaleej Times, Javed Afridi has shown his interest in buying one of the most famous and biggest football premier league clubs, "Chelsea."

As per reports, English football club Chelsea's owner, Roman Abramovich, who is a Russian billionaire, has decided to sell his club after mounting pressure over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In this regard, the Spanish sports website Soy Madridista also tweeted on Wednesday.

According to the Khaleej Times, a source revealed that Javed Afridi’s team already had a meeting in the UK in connection with buying a football club.

"Afridi’s team held a meeting on Wednesday with a sports and legal agency in the UK. There are a bunch of investors who are interested in Chelsea Football Club," the source said to Khaleej Times.

"They believe it’s the right time and opportunity to invest in football. And someone from Asia should come and invest. They are in negotiation with them right now," it added further.

Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, could face tough competition from Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, as he is also in the race to buy a football club.

Hansjoerg Wyss has also claimed that he had received an offer from Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.

In June 2003, Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea Football Club. Since then, Chelsea has earned five Premier League titles and five FA Cup trophies.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Aus: Is rain going to spoil the much-awaited series in Rawalpindi?

Pak vs Aus: Is rain going to spoil the much-awaited series in Rawalpindi?
Pak vs Aus: Shahid Afridi thanks Australian batsman Steve Smith

Pak vs Aus: Shahid Afridi thanks Australian batsman Steve Smith
Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19
Pak vs Aus: Who will commentate for Benaud-Qadir Trophy?

Pak vs Aus: Who will commentate for Benaud-Qadir Trophy?
Here's how Sania Mirza looks without makeup

Here's how Sania Mirza looks without makeup

Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan add Mohammad Abbas as reserve player in Test squad

Pak vs Aus: Injury-hit Pakistan add Mohammad Abbas as reserve player in Test squad
Pak vs Aus: Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Pak vs Aus: Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998
Pak vs Aus: PCB launches trophy named after maestro Qadir and magical Benaud

Pak vs Aus: PCB launches trophy named after maestro Qadir and magical Benaud
Pak vs Aus: Nathan Lyon hopes for a 3-0 win for Aussies

Pak vs Aus: Nathan Lyon hopes for a 3-0 win for Aussies
What was Erin Holland's favourite PSL 7 look on herself?

What was Erin Holland's favourite PSL 7 look on herself?
66-year old rivalry renewed: Five memorable Pakistan-Australia clashes

66-year old rivalry renewed: Five memorable Pakistan-Australia clashes
Six best players to watch out in Pakistan-Australia series

Six best players to watch out in Pakistan-Australia series

Latest

view all