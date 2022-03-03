Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi sets eyes on buying famous Football club “Chelsea”

Photo —AFP

Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich has decided put his club on sale.

Afridi’s team held a meeting (Wednesday) with a sports and legal agency in the UK.

Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi could face a tough competition with Swiss billionaire.

Well-known Pakistani businessman and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has now set his eyes on stepping into the world of football.

According to the Khaleej Times, Javed Afridi has shown his interest in buying one of the most famous and biggest football premier league clubs, "Chelsea."

As per reports, English football club Chelsea's owner, Roman Abramovich, who is a Russian billionaire, has decided to sell his club after mounting pressure over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In this regard, the Spanish sports website Soy Madridista also tweeted on Wednesday.

According to the Khaleej Times, a source revealed that Javed Afridi’s team already had a meeting in the UK in connection with buying a football club.

"Afridi’s team held a meeting on Wednesday with a sports and legal agency in the UK. There are a bunch of investors who are interested in Chelsea Football Club," the source said to Khaleej Times.

"They believe it’s the right time and opportunity to invest in football. And someone from Asia should come and invest. They are in negotiation with them right now," it added further.

Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, could face tough competition from Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, as he is also in the race to buy a football club.

Hansjoerg Wyss has also claimed that he had received an offer from Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.

In June 2003, Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea Football Club. Since then, Chelsea has earned five Premier League titles and five FA Cup trophies.