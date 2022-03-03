Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev touches down in Islamabad on two-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan receives President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Noor Khan Airbase. — PMO/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in Islamabad on Thursday, on a two-day state visit to Pakistan.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the premier received the Uzbek president at the Noor Khan Airbase at Chaklala, Rawalpindi. The Uzbek president was given a red-carpet welcome on his arrival, said the PMO.

This is the Uzbek president's maiden visit to Pakistan after taking over his country's highest office in 2016. He is in Islamabad at the invitation of PM Imran.

Two kids clad in cultural dresses presented a bouquet to the guest as cannons boomed on hi arrival.

The Uzbek president is leading a high-level delegation that includes cabinet members and businessmen.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in its curtain raiser of the visit, said that President Mirziyoyev’s arrival marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The spokesperson said that during the visit the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence domains.

A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are also expected to be signed.

“The prime minister will hold one-on-one meeting with the president of Uzbekistan that would be followed by delegation-level talks and joint media stakeout. The prime minister will also host a State Banquet in his honour. President Mirziyoyev will have separate meeting with the president of Pakistan,” the spokesperson had said.