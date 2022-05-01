Afghanistan's interim PM urges world to end meddling in Afghan affairs

Afghanistan interim prime minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund addressing the Eid prayers at a mosque in Kabul. — Screengrab Tolo News

Taliban leader deplores freezing of Afghanistan's assets by Washington, urges them to stay committed to promises.

Interim prime minister claims Afghans were celebrating first day of Eid in a “good security situation”.

Calls on the Afghans, who had left Afghanistan, to return to their country.

Afghanistan's interim prime minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund called on Afghanistan’s neighbours and the international community to stop meddling in his country’s internal matters, reported Tolo News on Sunday.

At the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, the interim prime minister deplored the freezing of the country’s assets by Washington and urged them to stay committed to its promises.

“We said that we will do no harm to anyone or any country and we do not want to be interfered with by any country. We keep our promises because we are Muslims. We call on foreign countries to not create problems for Muslims, and to keep your promises,” Akhund was quoted by the Afghan news channel.

The interim prime minister also claimed that his countrymen were celebrating the first day of Eid in a “good security situation”, and called on the Afghans, who had left Afghanistan, to return to their country.

“What else do you want from the Mujahideen? (Islamic Emirate forces)? You, your property, your children and your trade were protected,” Akhund said.

The channel citing the Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate’s office in Qatar Mohammad Naeem said that Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Afghan Taliban’s supreme leader, attended Eid prayers in the southern city of Kandahar.

The channel said that in an audio message, Akhundzada welcomed Eid and the establishment of security and an Islamic system in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Afghanistan’s Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, in a statement, said that the amnesty decree, announced on Eid, was the pledge of the Islamic Emirate's leader, which everyone must follow, and forces who violate it will be brought to justice in the near future.

The Eid messages made no mention of the bloodshed that had rocked Afghanistan over Ramadan, instead of praising the Taliban's building of "a strong Islamic and national army" and "strong intelligence organisation".

Many Afghans in Kabul preferred to stay indoors on Sunday rather than pray at mosques after the recent deadly attacks.



"The situation of our people is very sad, especially after what happened in the mosques," Kabul resident Ahmad Shah Hashemi told AFP.

"Many young and old people have been martyred. The people of Afghanistan have nothing but sorrow."

The deadliest attack during Ramadan was in the northern province of Kunduz, where a bomb ripped through a mosque as a group of Sufis performed rituals.

At least 36 people were killed and scores more were wounded. No group has so far claimed that attack.