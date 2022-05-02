 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen's recent appearance at Windsor Castle suggests she's all set to celebrate her Jubilee events

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Queens recent appearance at Windsor Castle suggests shes all set to celebrate her Jubilee events

Queen Elizabeth II, who has become the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, was all smiles and stood unaided during her first official engagement since a week-long break on the Sandringham estate, suggesting as she's set to celebrate her Jubilee events.

The 96-year-old monarch met face-to-face with Switzerland's president and his wife at Windsor Castel last week, looking cheer form for photographs with Cassis and his wife Paola.

There are speculations about the Queen's appearance on the Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee as the 96-year-old monarch has recently cut down on her public Royal appearances due to health issues.

Aides to the Queen are reportedly now revising her public plans for the historic milestone celebration. It’s now believed officials will now confirm her attendance only on the day of an engagement.

“It could still happen but it is by no means guaranteed that we will see the Queen on the balcony during the Jubilee," a source with knowledge of the current situation told the Mail on Sunday.

While, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to watch an RAF flypast on the balcony on June 2.

However, the Queen's recent appearance at Windsor Castle has suggested as she's all set to celebrate her events and would appear for the famous balcony shot to mesmerise her fans.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'
Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'

Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'
Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'

Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'
Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace
'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks

'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks
Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!

Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala

From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala
The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit

The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit
Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake

Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake
Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms

Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms
ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks
Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Latest

view all