Marriyum Aurangzeb tells Imran Khan to 'stop lying' on Eid

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PID

Marriyum Aurangzeb tells Imran Khan to stop mourning his “failures, unfulfilled promises[...] on Eid".

“Please forgive everybody on the occasion of Eid,” she emphasises.

She claims people have got some relief from the inflation on Eid after four years.

Following former prime minister Imran Khan’s remarks during an interview, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb urged him to give some “rest to his lies and tongue” on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.



Taking to her Twitter account, Aurangzeb wrote: “Imran sahib, for Allah’s sake let the people celebrate Eid as it is after four years that the people have got some relief from inflation.”

The federal minister asked the former premier to stop mourning his “failures, unfulfilled promises, corruption, and thefts on Eid as this would spoil the occasion for the 220 million people of the country.”

Aurangzeb suggested Khan say a few words of remorse for his lies and corruption before Allah on the day of acceptance of prayers.

Earlier, during an interview with the private TV channel, Khan had once again reiterated that since the PTI-led government was toppled through a conspiracy, a commission must be formed under the chairmanship of the chief justice of Pakistan as he's the best person to oversee the probe.

He continued to blame the US for toppling his government, saying that the United States often instigates regime change for its benefit, not for the welfare of the countries involved.