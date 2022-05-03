CJP best person to head probe commission on foreign conspiracy: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Reuters

Imran Khan says US often instigates regime change for its own benefits, not for welfare of countries.

Demands polls take place under the supervision of a suitable chief election commissioner.

Says nation must decide whether it wants to live independently or become a slave to some other country.

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that since the PTI-led government was toppled through a conspiracy, a commission must be formed under the chairmanship of the chief justice of Pakistan as he's the best person to oversee the probe.

The PTI chairman, while speaking to a private TV channel, said that his only demand was to conduct the elections but the polls should take place under the supervision of a suitable chief election commissioner (CEC).

Last week, Khan had said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was PML-N's agent, adding that he alone makes the decisions, and all of his decisions are against the PTI.

Responding to his allegations of a regime change and the involvement of the United States in ensuring his ouster through the no-confidence emotion, Khan said that he is not anti-America or against any other country.

"The United States often instigates regime change for its own benefits, not for the benefit of the countries involved," he said, adding he knows every character involved in the conspiracy.

Khan further said that he wants a commission to be formed to probe the matter, and suggested the chief justice of Pakistan be the head of the commission.

"A sitting prime minister has been ousted through a conspiracy, therefore, all state institutions should look into the matter as it has turned out to be a huge setback for the country," he said.

He said that since the "selected" government has been imposed on the masses through plotting and planning, an election must be held as soon as possible, otherwise, democracy will suffer a huge blow.

The PTI chairman added that the nation must decide whether it wants to live independently or become a slave to some other country.

"I have proof against people who had been frequently visiting the US embassy in Pakistan," he said. "Hussain Haqqani had a meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London where they hatched this conspiracy.

He said that the previous Opposition had been accusing the PTI government of being incompetent and selected.

"We had been hearing those remarks for three-and-a-half years. My only demand is to conduct the election under the chairmanship of a neutral CEC. Let the people decide [the country's fate]" he said.

Answering a question related to his wife Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Gogi, who has recently come under fire for her alleged involvement in corruption, Khan said that if she hadn't paid taxes, then a case against her should be registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He added that a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case does not apply in Gogi's case.