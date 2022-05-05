Govt to form commission to probe alleged foreign conspiracy behind Imran Khan's ouster: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — APP/AFP/File

Marriyum Aurangzeb says head of commission will be someone on whom no one will be able to point fingers at

"Commission will be unbiased and will conduct an investigation independently," she adds.

She says alleged conspiracy is to save Farah Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Thursday that the government will form a commission to probe the alleged foreign conspiracy that led to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's ouster.

Talking about the commission, the federal minister said that the commission will be unbiased and will conduct an investigation independently.

"The head of the commission will be someone on whom no one will be able to point fingers at," she added.

Aurangzeb said that the cabinet will approve the terms of reference (TOR) of the inquiry commission in the next cabinet meeting. She further said that everything will be cleared once the report comes which will also be shown to the nation.

Calling the alleged foreign conspiracy a lie, Aurangzeb said this is to save former PM's wife Bushra Bibi's close aide Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Khan.

"This is Gogi bachao tehreek (save Gogi movement)," she added.

'Economic terrorists'

The information minister berated the PTI-led government and called its leaders "economic terrorists", saying that they looted the country for four years.

"The ruined the economy, unemployment and high inflation are the results of Imran Khan's corruption," she added.

Appreciating the incumbent government's efforts, Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave relief to the people in just two weeks who had been facing high inflation for four years.

The PML-N leader said that the government is doing business partnerships with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the development of Pakistan.

"We are cleaning the filth left behind by Imran Khan," added Aurangzeb.

CJP best person to head probe commission on foreign conspiracy: Imran Khan

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been demanding that a commission should be set up to investigate the alleged conspiracy. A demand that now seems the government following up on.

However, former prime minister Imran Khan, earlier this week, had said in an interview that since the PTI-led government was toppled through a conspiracy, a commission must be formed under the chairmanship of the chief justice of Pakistan as he's the best person to oversee the probe.

What is the alleged conspiracy?

Former prime minister Khan was ousted from power on April 10 after the National Assembly voted against him on the no-confidence motion — making him the first premier to be voted out through the move.



The motion was submitted against Imran Khan on March 8 by the Opposition.

However, on March 27 in a public rally, Imran revealed that "foreign elements" are behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government and said, "some of our own people" are being used in this regard.

The premier, while flashing a letter before the public, had said that he has "written evidence" that "money has been pouring in from abroad," while "some of our people are being used to topple the government."

He had maintained that for months, "plotting and planning was being carried out to influence the foreign policy of Pakistan from outside".

Later, he named the United States to be behind the conspiracy — an allegation that the country has dismissed as baseless.