 
pakistan
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Video: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill injured in car accident on motorway

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Thursday May 05, 2022

Former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill present at the place of accident. — Photo by reporter
Former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill present at the place of accident. — Photo by reporter

  • Shahbaz Gill has sustained minor injuries.
  • The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment.
  • MPA Musarrat Cheema says this accident can't be a coincidence.

LAHORE: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday sustained minor injuries in an accident on the motorway, Geo News reported.

The former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore. According to motorway police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran.

A spokesperson of the motorway police said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle. The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, he added.

Sources said that the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, PTI Punjab's Information Secretary Musarrat Cheema took notice of the accident, demanding an investigation.

"This is terrible. Hope he's safe," she wrote, adding that the police should look into this matter thoroughly.

"This can't be a coincidence when the interior minister is threatening PTI members and affiliates," she claimed.

More From Pakistan:

Farah Khan will address allegations against her: Fawad Chaudhry

Farah Khan will address allegations against her: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistani worker shot in Greece in suspected hate crime

Pakistani worker shot in Greece in suspected hate crime
Anonymous businessman launches ‘Emerging Pakistan’ campaign on London buses

Anonymous businessman launches ‘Emerging Pakistan’ campaign on London buses
Govt to form commission to probe alleged foreign conspiracy behind Imran Khan's ouster: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Govt to form commission to probe alleged foreign conspiracy behind Imran Khan's ouster: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Pakistan to dispatch emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghans

Pakistan to dispatch emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghans
Punjab governor vows to put Hamza Shehbaz in jail if provided five soldiers

Punjab governor vows to put Hamza Shehbaz in jail if provided five soldiers
No one should be allowed to misuse blasphemy law: Tahir Ashrafi

No one should be allowed to misuse blasphemy law: Tahir Ashrafi
Two boys drown at Karachi's Sea View beach on Eid

Two boys drown at Karachi's Sea View beach on Eid
US condemns Karachi University suicide attack targeting Chinese nationals

US condemns Karachi University suicide attack targeting Chinese nationals

Governor urges COAS to play his 'role' in implementation of Constitutional framework in Punjab

Governor urges COAS to play his 'role' in implementation of Constitutional framework in Punjab
Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Mianwali on Friday to kick off campaign for 'real freedom'

Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Mianwali on Friday to kick off campaign for 'real freedom'
We have requested Riyadh not to withdraw deposits given to SBP: Miftah Ismail

We have requested Riyadh not to withdraw deposits given to SBP: Miftah Ismail

Latest

view all