Video: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill injured in car accident on motorway

Former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill present at the place of accident. — Photo by reporter

Shahbaz Gill has sustained minor injuries.

The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment.

MPA Musarrat Cheema says this accident can't be a coincidence.

LAHORE: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday sustained minor injuries in an accident on the motorway, Geo News reported.



The former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore. According to motorway police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran.

A spokesperson of the motorway police said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle. The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, he added.

Sources said that the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, PTI Punjab's Information Secretary Musarrat Cheema took notice of the accident, demanding an investigation.



"This is terrible. Hope he's safe," she wrote, adding that the police should look into this matter thoroughly.

"This can't be a coincidence when the interior minister is threatening PTI members and affiliates," she claimed.