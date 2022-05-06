 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo

Friday May 06, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has honoured her great-grandson Archie as he turns a year older.

The 96-year-old has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their UK visit last month with a special wish for their eldest offspring.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!"  the official royal family account tweeted on Friday. 

Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020 after quitting at senior royals. The couple now lived in Montecito, California along with their two children, Arhcie and Lili.

