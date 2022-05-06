 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively shares a glimpse of her pre-Met Gala outfit; half suit, half sequin gown

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Blake Lively shares a glimpse of her pre-Met Gala outfit; half suit, half sequin gown
Blake Lively shares a glimpse of her pre-Met Gala outfit; half suit, half sequin gown

Blake Lively truly stole the show at Met Gala 2022 as she walked the red carpet of the glamorous event in her stunning, shimmer Versace gown.

While the Gossip Girl star praised the ‘unsung heroes’ including her ‘glam team’ for putting up her stunning look for the ‘Glided Glamor’ theme at the event, she turned to her Instagram handle and gave fans an intimate look at her pre-Met Gala dress.


On Wednesday night, the Shallows star posted a series of photos on the gram and hilariously admitted that she clicked snap on a self-timer mode.

Giving a shout out to designer Thom Browne in the caption, Lively, 34, wrote, "Let's take it back to the 'night before' party. A little hint of things to come thanks to @thombrowne," she wrote, adding, "Yes I took these on a self timer bc everyone was asleep when I got home at 9. Sorry outfit. You deserved better."

In the shared pictures, the Green Lantern actress was seen striking poses in a stunning body-hugging, one-shoulder sequin gown, which was attached to a sleeveless pinstripe suit on the bodice.

Fans were quick to notice the beautiful interior of Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' stunning home, which features gorgeous wooden beams, an exposed brick wall, neutral décor, and an arched doorway. 

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination
Firm scared Prince Harry ‘launching hate bombs’ with memoir

Firm scared Prince Harry ‘launching hate bombs’ with memoir
Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo

Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo
Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert

Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert
Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges

Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges
Twitter believes Amber Heard stole lines from 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' For Court Testimony

Twitter believes Amber Heard stole lines from 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' For Court Testimony
Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry

Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry
Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'

Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'
Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says

Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says
Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'

Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'
Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source

Latest

view all