Blake Lively shares a glimpse of her pre-Met Gala outfit; half suit, half sequin gown

Blake Lively truly stole the show at Met Gala 2022 as she walked the red carpet of the glamorous event in her stunning, shimmer Versace gown.

While the Gossip Girl star praised the ‘unsung heroes’ including her ‘glam team’ for putting up her stunning look for the ‘Glided Glamor’ theme at the event, she turned to her Instagram handle and gave fans an intimate look at her pre-Met Gala dress.





On Wednesday night, the Shallows star posted a series of photos on the gram and hilariously admitted that she clicked snap on a self-timer mode.

Giving a shout out to designer Thom Browne in the caption, Lively, 34, wrote, "Let's take it back to the 'night before' party. A little hint of things to come thanks to @thombrowne," she wrote, adding, "Yes I took these on a self timer bc everyone was asleep when I got home at 9. Sorry outfit. You deserved better."

In the shared pictures, the Green Lantern actress was seen striking poses in a stunning body-hugging, one-shoulder sequin gown, which was attached to a sleeveless pinstripe suit on the bodice.

Fans were quick to notice the beautiful interior of Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' stunning home, which features gorgeous wooden beams, an exposed brick wall, neutral décor, and an arched doorway.