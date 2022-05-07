Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court shown Depp's blood-spattered furniture pics

The US libel court was shown horrifying pictures of Johnny Depp’s bloodstained furniture and walls during the actor’s ongoing defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the details, the pictures were captured after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s finder was severed in a row with Heard.

The brutal injury reportedly left a duvet cover, sofa, sheets and a guitar blood-spattered at their rented home in Australia.

Meanwhile, Heard broke down in tears during her day-long testimony. “I lost a piece of myself,” she told the jury.

“A piece of my self-confidence” was taken “for every single time I went back or allowed him back.”

“It was easier to stay,” Heard added. “I didn’t want to stay in the violence, I wanted to stay in the good Johnny that I loved.”



