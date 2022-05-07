 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Court shown Depp's blood-spattered furniture pics

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

The US libel court was shown horrifying pictures of Johnny Depp’s bloodstained furniture and walls during the actor’s ongoing defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the details, the pictures were captured after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s finder was severed in a row with Heard.

The brutal injury reportedly left a duvet cover, sofa, sheets and a guitar blood-spattered at their rented home in Australia.

Meanwhile, Heard broke down in tears during her day-long testimony. “I lost a piece of myself,” she told the jury. 

“A piece of my self-confidence” was taken “for every single time I went back or allowed him back.”

“It was easier to stay,” Heard added. “I didn’t want to stay in the violence, I wanted to stay in the good Johnny that I loved.”

