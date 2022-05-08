Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to rub shoulders with William and Kate at thanksgiving event on June 3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed their attendance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would also rub shoulders with Kate and William at the thanksgiving event at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

The Fab Four - as they were once termed - were last seen together publicly in March 2020, at Westminster Abbey, with commentators claiming the tension between the two couples was plain to see.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed they will attend the Queen's Jubilee celebrations despite being banned from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony. A spokesperson said they are "excited and honoured" to attend the celebrations.



The Queen has limited the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour balcony appearance to working members of her family, with the Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex omitted from the line-up.

The monarch’s decision to only include royals carrying out official public duties was taken “after careful consideration”, according to Buckingham Palace.

The couple did pay a fleeting visit to the Queen and Prince Charles before heading to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month. During their surprise visit to the Windsor Castle, the couple did not meet Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the thanksgiving event at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3. The trip may bring the royals closer and provide an opportunity to remove the differences as Archie and Lilibet would also accompany their parents this time.

