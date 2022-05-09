 
entertainment
Nick Jonas shares a special wish for ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra

US singer Nick Jonas shared a special wish for his ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra as she marks her first Mother’s Day after welcoming their daughter in January.

The Find You singer turned to Instagram and posted first photo of their daughter to mark the day.

In a lengthy note, Nick Jonas said, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”

The singer further said, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”


