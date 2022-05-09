 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family members to visit events across UK to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton and Prince William are to lead celebrations for Queen's Platinum Jubilee across the UK, according to the Buckingham Palace.

Other senior members of the royal family will also visit events across the UK over the Jubilee weekend.

William and Kate are among the senior royals who will tour the UK as the Queen marks 70 years on the British throne.

According to the palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Northern Ireland and the Princess Royal will visit Scotland.

They are due to carry out special engagements during their respective visits, however, details of their engagements will be confirmed at a later date.

The main celebrations will begin on Thursday, June 2, with the traditional parade Trooping the Colour.

