Kendrick Lamar turns into Will Smith, Kanye West in ‘The Heart Part 5’

Monday May 09, 2022
Kendrick Lamar’s first solo single in four years The Heart Part 5 is making headlines as the rapper turned into Kanye West and Will Smith in the track’s music video.
Fans were already hyped-up to welcome the rapper’s much-anticipated album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.
However, Lamar surprised his admirers by releasing the song days before the album's release on May 13.
The hip-hop artist can be seen changing the faces of other rappers including West, Smith Kobe Bryant, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett and finally Nipsey Hussle.
The video starts with a statement, “I am. All of us,” attributed to “Oklama.”
Lamar has been using the term in all of his recent announcements about the upcoming set.
The hotly-unveiled song starts with the rapper thanking “everyone who’s been down with me, all my fans, all my beautiful fans.”