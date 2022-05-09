 
Monday May 09 2022
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker 'never had a romantic relationship'

Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

More than a decade before, Kourtney Kardashian's beau Travis Barker was reportedly dating Paris Hilton and bonded with Kim Kardashian, who was working as Hilton’s assistant at the time.

The Blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, previously accused Kim of being a homewrecker. The model and former beauty pageant previously alleged the musician had an affair with the reality star, and that Kim was the main reason of their split.

However, right after Moakler’s claims, a source told Page Six that the allegations were entirely false. “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” the insider insisted. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton, and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

The US musician has been enjoying good relationship with Kourtney Kardashian since late 2020, but she wasn’t the first member of the family the drummer became close to.

According to some media reports, Barker and Kim had a flirty relationship, nothing physical ever happened between Kim and Barker.

Previously, Barker and Moakler’s daughter, Alabama, shared an alleged text message sent by her mother that claimed Barker cheated on her with Kim. “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister,” the alleged text read. “It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”

However, Barker is currently enjoying romantic journey with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and the lovebirds would soon tie the knot. 

