 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
Kanye West drops ‘Life of the Party’ music video in honor of Mother's Day

Monday May 09, 2022

Rapper Kanye West – aka Ye – has finally released the much-awaited video for his track Life Of The Party on May 9.

The Praise the God crooner, 44, dropped his latest music video in honor of Mother’s Day. The video also features several throwback photos of Kanye from his childhood and it also features his late mom Donda West.

On the deluxe edition of Donda, which came in at 32 tracks long, the Life of the Party song is a collaboration with André 3000. The new video will be available on Ye’s official YouTube channel, along with other digital platforms.


Meanwhile, the Life of the Party video will also be featured in the debut television commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

A press release for the video and collection said, 'In a seamless alignment between Ye’s creative platforms[,] new visuals bridge the multidisciplinary artist’s past and future.’

'Photos from Ye’s childhood have been updated to inlay pieces from the forthcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga creative exploration.'


