Monday May 09 2022
Jennifer Aniston invites fans into her personal life, shares funny moments: Video

Monday May 09, 2022

Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who does not invite fans into her personal life too much, is seen making her bed and playing with dogs at her $21million Los Angeles mansion in new video.

The 53-year-old star took to her Instagram on Monday to share a video, in which she can be seen playing with her dogs. The Award-winning actress appeared in a great mood at her Bel-Air, California mansion.

In the fast-paced clip, she was seen making her bed at her home, fluffing a sheet over the king bed in the modern looking room.

The Morning Show star was looking chic in blue jeans and a purple top as she played with her dogs in the back yard.

Aniston also uploaded flashback photos from her youth for the video. 'This was fun,' wrote the blonde beauty in the caption.

Jennifer Aniston is usually a very private person who does not invite fans into her personal life too much, but on Monday the Murder Mystery star appeared in a video where she was at ease in her mansion

