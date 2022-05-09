13 teenage boys arrested in Egypt for harassing foreign women tourists

Tourists taking a horse-cart ride outside the pyramids of Giza in Egypt. — AFP

Boys were arrested after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Tour guide who filmed the footage says boys verbally and physically harassed women.

If charged, boys will be sent for trial in a juvenile court.

CAIRO: Thirteen teenage boys in Egypt were arrested upon the orders of the country's public prosecutor after they harassed two foreign women tourists at the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo.

According to a report by Al Arabia News, the boys are currently in custody and an investigation into the matter is still to be carried out.

The boys were arrested after a video of the incident surfaced on social media in which they could be seen following and hooting at the two women as they went to visit the pyramids.

Per the publication, it is unclear whether the boys groped the women as it could not be seen in the video, however, a voice could be heard in the background of the footage, saying the video should be sent to the country's tourism minister.

The video was filmed by a tour guide, who has accused the boys of "verbally and physically” harassing the two women. However, the boys have denied the allegations, according to the office of the chief prosecutor.

If charged, the boys — who are aged 13 to 15 — will be sent to a juvenile court for trial.