 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has 'great' potential to become US President, says Joe Biden sister

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Meghan Markle would make a great President for the United States, says Joe Biden's sister.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Valerie Biden said: "It's wonderful to have women in politics.

"The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work - a better point of view, a different point of view.

"We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic party."

When asked if Meghan Markle "make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president", she added: "Yes, of course, she will."

Meghan has been actively taking part in conversations about US politics, bringing up topics like parental leave and climate policy.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump in an interview with Piers Morgan, wants the Queen to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles.

"The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she should have said, if that's your choice, fine. But you no longer have titles, you know."

The former US President added: "I want to know what's going to happen when Harry decides he's had enough of being bossed around.

"Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what's going to happen when it ends, OK."

He suggested: "I predicted almost everything. It'll end and it'll end bad."

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s mom’s shocking messages to Johnny Depp go viral amid trial

Amber Heard’s mom’s shocking messages to Johnny Depp go viral amid trial
Prince William’s best friend ‘frisked by police’ over illegal gamekeeping

Prince William’s best friend ‘frisked by police’ over illegal gamekeeping
Prince William ‘erupts’ at paps as Harry announces new global campaign

Prince William ‘erupts’ at paps as Harry announces new global campaign
Prince Harry 'dreadful' acting is not going to get him 'Bafta', mocks expert

Prince Harry 'dreadful' acting is not going to get him 'Bafta', mocks expert
Princess Diana heartbreaking final words after deadly car crash shared by firefighter

Princess Diana heartbreaking final words after deadly car crash shared by firefighter
Queen ‘using a wheelchair’ amid increasing health issues, ‘isn’t ready to be seen’

Queen ‘using a wheelchair’ amid increasing health issues, ‘isn’t ready to be seen’
Kylie Jenner includes newborn son in latest Mother's Day video after alleged snub

Kylie Jenner includes newborn son in latest Mother's Day video after alleged snub
David Beckham shows off muscles while revealing his specially designed workout: Watch

David Beckham shows off muscles while revealing his specially designed workout: Watch
Piers Morgan getting more concerned about Queen’s health

Piers Morgan getting more concerned about Queen’s health
‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations with 11 nods

‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations with 11 nods
Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction
Bob Dylan’s first permanent artwork installed in French vineyard

Bob Dylan’s first permanent artwork installed in French vineyard

Latest

view all