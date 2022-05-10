European Commission pays tribute to journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui

BRUSSELS: The European Commission Tuesday appreciated the services of late senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui and paid tribute to him, noting that he gave voice to journalism where it is often silenced.



Farooqui, a senior journalist at Geo News, passed away last Saturday due to a heart attack after he had arrived in Brussels from London.

Originally from Karachi, Farooqui was settled in Europe for the last many years. He is survived by a son, a daughter, and a widow.

In his press briefing, European Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer told journalists that Farooqui was a well-known and respected figure in the commission's press room.

"Hailing from Pakistan, he was Geo TV's bureau chief. He had spent decades in the field of journalism and remained associated with Geo TV since its launch," Mamer said.

Read more: Senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passes away in Brussels

Mamer added that Farooqui covered the French elections, was an expert on NATO, gave voice to journalism where it is often silenced, and brought light to conflicts around the world.

The European Commission's chief spokesperson said Farooqui did all this while putting human rights on top of the agenda. Mamer said Farooqui always asked questions very gently and politely.

"I am grateful for his elegance. In addition to his journalistic work, he will be remembered for his humanitarian work. He fought for the freedom of press and democracy," Mamer added.