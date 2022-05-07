Senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passes away in Brussels

Khalid Hameed Farooqui during the coverage of the Ukraine-Russia war. — Twitter/@akhtarlodhi2

BRUSSELS: Khalid Hameed Farooqui, a senior journalist at Geo News, passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack.



According to reports, the veteran journalist suffered a heart attack in Brussels after arriving from London. Khalid Hameed Farooqui belonged from Karachi, however, was settled in Europe. He is survived by a son, daughter, and a widow.

Farooqui had spent decades in the field of journalism and remained associated with Geo News since its launch.

He was the Bureau Chief Geo TV Europe and was known for his reporting on international affairs. He covered important issues of various countries exceptionally. Among his recent prominent work was the French presidential election coverage.

The deceased had also covered the Russia-Ukraine conflict from the war zone and had extensive experience covering NATO and European affairs.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the death of the late Farooqui. “Khalid Hameed Farooqui was a veteran journalist who loved his profession,” he said, adding that his death is a great loss for the field of journalism.

“His journalistic services will be remembered for a long time,” the premier said.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir also extended his condolences while renowned journalists also paid tribute to the late Farooqui.

Sharing the news of his demise, senior sports journalist Faizan Lakhani wrote: “He will always be remembered for staying firm to his journalistic principles.”

Journalist Beena Sarwar also extended her condolences. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote: “Greatly saddened to hear this news. RIP #KhalidHameedFarooqi old friend. You fought the good fight. Never sold out. Courageous journalist, a consistent fighter for media freedom and democracy.”



Malala Yousafzai’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai shared a picture of Khalid Hameed Farooqui with the Nobel laureate. He wrote: “Khalid Hameed sab was a lovely man.”

Recalling him as a perfect gentleman, senior journalist Mariana Baabar said Farooqui was one of the best correspondents abroad.





