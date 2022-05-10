Piers Morgan to interview Taliban spokesperson on his 'Uncensored' show

2019 British Academy Britannia Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., October 25, 2019 - Piers Morgan. — Reuters

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has announced that he will hold an interview with the spokesman for the Taliban on Talk TV, the Independent reported.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken broadcaster revealed that he had spoken to Taliban spokesman Dr Suhail Shaheen and his interview would air on Tuesday.

“TONIGHT... EXCLUSIVE… I will interview the official Taliban spokesman,” Morgan announced on the micro-blogging website.

"The series, titled Uncensored, branded the conversation 'unmissable' in a poster promoting the segment," the publication reported, with the interview set to broadcast on May 10 on TalkTV.

The Taliban spokesman has also appeared on other British programmes in the past, including Good Morning Britain — a show that Morgan co-hosted.

Shaheen is the ex-editor of Afghanistan’s state-owned newspaper The Kabul Times from 1996 to 2001. He also held the position of deputy ambassador in Afghanistan’s Embassy in Pakistan.

The broadcaster has also ex-US President Donald Trump, British TV personality, and Succession actor Brian Cox.

Morgan had left ITV's "Good Morning Britain" show following a row over comments he made about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.