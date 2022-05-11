Amber Heard made serious allegations against Johnny Depp in defamation case

Amber Heard took the witness stand last week in the defamation case in Virginia.



Johnny Depp has sued Amber Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post. She doesn’t name him in the piece, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. The actor has asked for $50m in damages.

Heard has countersued Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”. She has asked for $100m in damages and immunity against his claims.



Depp was heard as a witness first, and Ms Heard took the stand on 4 May. Her testimony resumed on 5 May.

Amber Heard told the court Mr Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during a fight in Australia in 2015. She said at one point he had a broken bottle up next to her face and neck, and told her he would “carve up [her] face”.



She has told the court that Depp ripped her nightgown off her chest and that the nightgown was eventually ripped off completely, leaving her naked.



According to her, Depp punched the wall next to her head and holding her by the neck. “I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t get through to him, I couldn’t get up,” she told the court.

Heard has testified Johnny Depp penetrated her with a bottle. She also alleged Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her while searching for his cocaine.

She has alleged Depp made her feel “dirty” about her acting career, and that his jealousy made her avoid roles involving sex scenes and revealing outfits.

Heard has also alleged that Depp accused her of having affairs with some of her co-stars, and once subjected her to a violent grilling about a sex scene with James co-star Franco.



According to the Aquaman star, that conversation escalated into a physical altercation during which Depp slapped her in the face and kicked her in the back with his boot.

While, Johnny Depp has denied Amber Heard’s ‘heinous’ abuse allegations in Court, saying: “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”



The defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is taking a 10-day break from testimony. Having begun on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019, the trial is will resume on 16 May at 9am.

