 
world
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Reuters

UN Security Council to discuss Taliban ordering women to cover faces again

By
Reuters

Wednesday May 11, 2022

A girl sits in front of a bakery in the crowd with Afghan women waiting to receive bread in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 31, 2022. — Reuters/ file
A girl sits in front of a bakery in the crowd with Afghan women waiting to receive bread in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 31, 2022. — Reuters/ file

  • UN special envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons due to brief the 15-member council.
  • Norway's UN mission requests closed-door meeting "to address increased restrictions on freedoms of women."
  • Taliban backtrack on their vow to respect women's rights.

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss an order by Afghanistan's Taliban for women to cover their faces in public, a return to a signature policy of the group's past rule and an escalation of restrictions.

UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, is due to brief the 15-member council, said Norway's UN mission, which requested the closed-door meeting "to address the increased restrictions on human rights and freedoms of girls and women."

Under the Taliban's previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women had to cover up, could not work, and girls were banned from school. But after seizing power in August, they vowed to respect women's rights.

However in March, the Taliban backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen. 

Then on Saturday the group's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, said that if a woman did not cover her face outside home, her father or closest male relative would be visited and face potential prison or firing from state jobs.

Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.

More From World:

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
Black hole hunters cast gaze at centre of the Milky Way galaxy

Black hole hunters cast gaze at centre of the Milky Way galaxy
Load-shedding crisis: Bride, groom swapped due to power outage and lack of visibility

Load-shedding crisis: Bride, groom swapped due to power outage and lack of visibility
Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi

Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi
Piers Morgan to interview Taliban spokesperson on his 'Uncensored' show

Piers Morgan to interview Taliban spokesperson on his 'Uncensored' show
Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools

Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT

World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT
Building-sized asteroid safely flew by earth last night

Building-sized asteroid safely flew by earth last night
Climate update: WMO warns world could see 1.5°C rise in next five years

Climate update: WMO warns world could see 1.5°C rise in next five years

Latest

view all