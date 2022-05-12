 
world
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Reuters

SEC opens investigation into Musk as he delays disclosing Twitter stake

By
Reuters

Thursday May 12, 2022

Elon Musks Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022.—Reuters
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022.—Reuters

  • Regulators investigate Musk's delayed disclosure of stake in Twitter.
  • Investors crossing 5% stake must file form with SEC within 10 days.
  • US judge slams him for trying to escape settlement with SEC.

US regulators are investigating Elon Musk's delayed disclosure of his sizable stake in Twitter last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 4, a delay of at least 10 days since surpassing the 5% threshold for revealing a shareholding, the report said.

An investor who crosses a 5% stake must file a form with the SEC within 10 days. It serves as an early sign to stakeholders that a big investor could seek to control the company.

The SEC declined to comment on the report and the Tesla top boss did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apart from the delay, Musk's April 4 filing also characterized his stake as passive, meaning he did not plan to take over Twitter or influence its management or business.

The next day, however, he was offered a position on Twitter's board, and a couple of weeks later, the world's richest man had clinched a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. 

Musk, known for his candid Twitter posts, has a long history of skirmishes with the SEC.

Most recently, a US judge slammed him for trying to escape a settlement with the SEC requiring oversight of his Tesla tweets. 

In April, the Information reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Musk violated a law that requires companies and people to report certain large transactions to antitrust-enforcement agencies. 

More From World:

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
Birds fall from the sky as heatwave scorches India

Birds fall from the sky as heatwave scorches India
Many Sri Lankans flee capital as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis

Many Sri Lankans flee capital as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis
N Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in 'gravest emergency'

N Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in 'gravest emergency'
Indian court gives split judgement on petition to outlaw marital rape

Indian court gives split judgement on petition to outlaw marital rape

India's top court puts colonial-era sedition law on hold for review

India's top court puts colonial-era sedition law on hold for review
Ministry receives 14,247 Hajj applications in 2 days: official

Ministry receives 14,247 Hajj applications in 2 days: official

Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022

Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022
Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?

Explainer: Can Elon Musk renegotiate a lower price for his Twitter deal?
Watch: Fishermen narrowly escape death after being hit by waves of Cyclone Asani

Watch: Fishermen narrowly escape death after being hit by waves of Cyclone Asani
Man booked for raping daughters

Man booked for raping daughters
Tourist in Bali falls from 160ft in attempt to take selfie

Tourist in Bali falls from 160ft in attempt to take selfie

Latest

view all