Friday May 13 2022
Watch: Forest officials save deer from drowning, netizens get emotional

Friday May 13, 2022

Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Department.—Twitter/@supriyasahuias
A wholesome video of forest officials in Tamil Nadu, India, rescuing a deer is overwhelming the internet.

The video, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, was captioned: "Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur and Team. Every life is precious #TNForest #rescue."

Sahu shared images of the incident as well showing the deer in the well and being rescued. 

The video has garnered almost 10,000 views and 670 likes.

Twitter users appreciated the department for its noble act.

“LAW OF KARMA !!! Keep doing GOOD DEEDS, for others. Your Good Deeds will return, back in some or other form. MANKIND needs to understand it,” a user wrote.

“There is still humanity in this world great effort,” said another.


