Friday May 13 2022
Hilaria Baldwin dishes on ‘competition’ between online mommy influencers

Friday May 13, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin shared her two cents on the ‘cut throat competition’ that exists among online mommy influencers as she urged them to be a positive force and bring back the authenticity to the community.

Taking to Instagram, wife of Alec Baldwin who is pregnant with his seventh child, penned a long note for the fellow mom influencers.

“The mom space online is a tricky one,” the 38-year-old wrote. “Originally it began to be about sharing tips, learning from each other, building a community to know that we are not alone, while we do a very difficult (yes, amazing too) job.”

She added, “Then consumerism stepped in. We all have a hand in this, whether we partner with brands or buy. Our children and this chapter in our lives is so important, that we have become the highest spending demographic. How cool that we get to share products we find make our lives and our children's easier?!”

Hilaria went on about whenever there’s money involved, everything becomes a competition and how few ‘pirates’ are taking over the space, saying, “Unfortunately we have been conditioned to feel that we must compete with other women.”

“So what should be a place for camaraderie and helping out our girlfriends has turned into cut throat competition for a very silly and immature hierarchy.”

The yoga instructor continued: “The good news is that the internet is vast, and while there can be fake things and mean people, there are mostly good people who want the best for themselves and for all of us.”

“We just can't be intimidated into being quiet. Speak out, loud and proud. We need it and our kids need it to set the future on a good path,” she further added. “I want you to know that YOU MAKE AN IMPACT...A GOOD DIFFERENCE.”

“By being a positive force, to be a part of what this community was originally intended to be. We stay strong, and we can bring back the authenticity and kindness to a majority. Love you.”

