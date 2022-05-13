Omicron BA.2 dominate strain in travellers to Sindh

Masked people walk in a market amid the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. — AFP/File

BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron found to be dominant strain of COVID among travellers to Karachi, Sindh.

On May 10, genome sequencing results found 33 (86.8%) infections of Omicron variant.

Pakistan also detected its first case of BA.2.12.1 on Monday.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found to be the dominant strain of the coronavirus among travellers to Karachi and Sindh this month.

Over 34 samples were collected from passengers, who arrived in the province this month. On May 10, the genome sequencing results found 33 (86.8%) infections of the Omicron variant, while 1 (2.6%) tested positive for the Delta variant, as per the data of the Sindh Health Department shared exclusively with Geo.tv.

Of the Omicron cases, the majority, 76.3% cases were of the contagious BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron, while 15.8% were of BA.1 and 5.3% of BA.3.

On Monday, Pakistan also detected its first case of the BA.2.12.1, which is a further mutation of BA.2. The case was confirmed in a person who had travelled by air from Qatar to Pakistan.

On the same day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the immediate restoration of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan recorded 31 new cases of the coronavirus but no deaths on May 13.