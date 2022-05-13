 
sports
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'It’s time to hang up my gloves': Amir Khan retires from boxing

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Boxing - Amir Khan v Kell Brook - AO Arena, Manchester, Britain - February 19, 2022, Amir Khan gestures after a fight. — Reuters
Boxing - Amir Khan v Kell Brook - AO Arena, Manchester, Britain - February 19, 2022, Amir Khan gestures after a fight. — Reuters

KARACHI: British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan announced Friday he is retiring from boxing with immediate effect.

Taking to Twitter, Amir thanked his fans and family while announcing his retirement.

"It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years," the British-Pakistani boxer said.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me," he wrote.

Amir has competed in 40 fights throughout his professional career, winning 34 out of them. He represented England in the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Later on, he worked for boxing in Pakistan by setting up Amir Khan Boxing Academy.  

More From Sports:

Pak vs WI ODI squad to be announced on May 23: PCB

Pak vs WI ODI squad to be announced on May 23: PCB
FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan on June 7

FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan on June 7

Unable to compete with foreign cricketers due to lack of facilities: Nida Dar

Unable to compete with foreign cricketers due to lack of facilities: Nida Dar
Shaheen Afridi returns home ahead of West Indies series

Shaheen Afridi returns home ahead of West Indies series
Watch: How did Imam-ul-Haq respond to marriage proposal during TV show?

Watch: How did Imam-ul-Haq respond to marriage proposal during TV show?
Pak vs WI: PCB mulls including backup players in ODI squad

Pak vs WI: PCB mulls including backup players in ODI squad
PCB retains Bismah Maroof as Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season

PCB retains Bismah Maroof as Pakistan captain for 2022-23 season
Watch: Shahnawaz Dahani fulfills his promise to meet sprinter Mueed Baloch

Watch: Shahnawaz Dahani fulfills his promise to meet sprinter Mueed Baloch
After summiting Kanchenjunga, Shehroze eyes climbing 4th highest peak Lhotse

After summiting Kanchenjunga, Shehroze eyes climbing 4th highest peak Lhotse
Top Pakistani cricketers likely to get big raises in contract retainer fee

Top Pakistani cricketers likely to get big raises in contract retainer fee
Danish Kaneria snaps back at Shahid Afridi for calling India 'enemy country'

Danish Kaneria snaps back at Shahid Afridi for calling India 'enemy country'

'Sidra Nawaz best available wicketkeeper' despite poor performance over the years

'Sidra Nawaz best available wicketkeeper' despite poor performance over the years

Latest

view all