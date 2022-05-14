Father-son duo steals electricity worth almost Rs149 million

 
Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2021.—Reuters
Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2021.—Reuters

  • Father-son duo arrested for stealing electricity worth Rs149 million.
  • Suspects used a gadget that tampers meter readings.
  • Officials say 34,09,901 units of power were stolen.

A father-son duo from Maharashtra, India, has been arrested for stealing electricity, NDTV reported. 

The pair allegedly stole electricity worth INR59.3 million (almost Rs149 million). The suspects have been identified as Chandrakant Bhambre, the father and his son, Sachin.

"Power was being stolen remotely with the use of a gadget that was tampering the meter readings. The total power theft in the last 29 months has been estimated at 34,09,901 units worth INR 59.3 millions," an official said.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) team raided a crushing unit in Falegaon where they realised electricity was being stolen. 

A Murbad police station official informed that the duo had been arrested under different provisions of the  Electricity Act.

