Year's first lunar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement that the first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will happen on May 16.

There will be a total lunar eclipse on May 16, visible from North and South America, Europe, Africa, and a few parts of Asia.

However, this stellar exhibition will not be visible from Pakistan according to the PMD.

"This first lunar eclipse of year 2022 will not be visible in Pakistan," the statement read.

PMD explained that there are a total of seven phases of the eclipse.

According to Pakistan Standard Time, this astronomical spectacle will start at 06:32 PST with Penumbral Eclipse. At 07:28 PST Partial Eclipse will begin. Around 08:29 PST there will be a Total Eclipse with the Greatest Eclipse occurring at 09:13 PST.

The eclipse will start fading at 09:54 PST with the Total Eclipse ending. The eclipse will further recede when Partial Eclipse ends around 10:55 PST. The Penumbral Eclipse will finally end at 11:51 PST.

The May 16th eclipse will approximately take a little more than five hours taking into account all these phases.